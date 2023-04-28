Reference exchange rate unchanged on April 28

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,639 VND/USD on April 28, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,819 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,459 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to decrease.

At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the end of April 26.

BIDV cut both rates by 22 VND to 23,302 VND/USD (buying) and 23,602 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from April 24 to 28, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated in different directions and ended the week up 13 VND./.