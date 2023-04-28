Reference exchange rate unchanged on April 28

|The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,639 VND/USD on April 28. (Photo: VNA)
The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to decrease.
At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the end of April 26.
BIDV cut both rates by 22 VND to 23,302 VND/USD (buying) and 23,602 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from April 24 to 28, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated in different directions and ended the week up 13 VND./.