SEA Games 31: Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2022 opens

The Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2022 fair, introducing 10,000 typical handicraft products, opened in the area next to the square at My Dinh National Stadium on May 11.

At the opening ceremony of the fair.

The event was organised by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, as part of the activities to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen affirmed that in order to stimulate consumption demand and support enterprises, rural industrial establishments, and artisans in promoting, introducing and selling their souvenirs products and handicraft gifts serving domestic and international tourists on the occasion of SEA Game 31, the city is holding the Hanoi Great Souvenirs 2022.

The fair has an exhibition area of 1,500 sq.m, introducing a variety of typical and unique craft villages of the city, displaying more than 10,000 typical handicraft products and 100 stalls beautifully decorated, with gift products made by Hanoi artisans.

Along with this event, the Hanoi Municipal People's Committee directed departments, agencies, People's Committees of districts and towns to deploy 74 civilised and commercial streets, and also organised a series of tourism events including a gift festival, a tourism festival at the Hoan Kiem District pedestrian space, and Vietnamese Goods Week at the Trinh Cong Son pedestrian area.

At the same time, the craft villages of Hanoi City have also fully prepared the conditions for decoration, products and gifts to welcome and best serve domestic and international tourists when coming to the capital.

The fair takes place from May 11 to 20./.