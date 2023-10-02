The September CPI in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 0.56% from August, with rises seen in the prices of eight out of 11 groups of commodities used to calculate the index.

September CPI in HCM City picks up 0.56% month on month

The highest increase, 1.4%, was seen in transport services, driven by higher prices of fuels and means of transport. The group of housing, utilities and construction materials posted a 1.11% hike.

Three groups of commodities with price reduction are post and telecom services (0.94%), beverage and tobacco (0.31%) and garment, headgear and footwear (0.14%).

The average CPI in the first nine months of the year went up 3.45% from the same period last year, with rises seen in nine groups of commodities except for transport services and post-telecom./.