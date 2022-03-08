Two-month public capital disbursement faster than last year’s same period

More than 44.6 trillion VND (1.95 billion USD) of public investment was disbursed in the first two months of 2022, equivalent to 8.61 percent of this year’s target and higher than the rate of 5.09 percent in the same period last year.

A building of the Tay Ho kindergarten, a project completely funded with public capital and invested by the People's Committee of Hanoi's Tay Ho district

The Ministry of Finance said the disbursement rates for domestic and foreign capital reached 9.22 percent and 0.2 percent, compared to the respective figures of 5.68 percent and 0.38 percent seen during the same period last year.

Seven ministries and 20 localities have recorded a disbursement rate of over 15 percent, including the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee 32.65 percent, Thai Binh 31.7 percent, and Lai Chau 27.3 percent.

However, the ministry held that the two-month disbursement was still low compared to the targets, blaming on the fact that in January, ministries, central agencies, and localities had to focus on paying for the workload completed in 2021 and allocating capital for 2022.

The long Lunar New Year holiday in February and the complicated COVID-19 situation in some localities have also considerably affected the disbursement speed, according to the ministry./.