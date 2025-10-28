UFM Joins ACBSP: Advancing Global Standards in Business Education

(TBTCO) - On September 18, the University of Finance and Marketing (UFM) officially became a member of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), a leading global accrediting body for business education with a network of more than 1,200 member institutions in over 60 countries.

Membership in ACBSP recognizes UFM’s consistent progress in quality assurance and its alignment with international practices in business education, marking a significant milestone in the university’s journey toward global recognition and academic excellence.

Established in 1976 under Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance, UFM has evolved from a specialized training institution into a comprehensive public university with strong academic programs in finance, economics, marketing, and business administration. For nearly five decades, UFM has supplied Vietnam’s economy with a large number of skilled professionals and leaders who have contributed significantly to national development. With a mission centered on “Quality – Integration – Sustainable Development,” UFM has built a strong foundation in academic quality assurance, having completed multiple accreditation cycles under the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET). The university’s programs align with the ASEAN University Network–Quality Assurance (AUN-QA) framework, demonstrating its commitment to regional and international standards.

“Joining ACBSP demonstrates UFM’s commitment to delivering education that meets international expectations,” said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Tien Dat, Rector of UFM. “We aim to develop globally competent graduates through continuous improvement, innovation, and global engagement.”



Through ACBSP, UFM will have access to valuable benchmarking tools, international peer reviews, and opportunities to exchange best practices in curriculum design, teaching, and assessment. This connection also strengthens the credibility of UFM’s degrees in the global academic and professional community. UFM and ACBSP share a common philosophy: academic quality should be measured by learning outcomes and societal impact. This outcome-based approach has long guided UFM’s strategy to ensure that its graduates are not only knowledgeable but also adaptable, ethical, and ready for global challenges.

UFM’s academic programs place strong emphasis on applied learning, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation—essential components in preparing students to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. By aligning with ACBSP standards, the university seeks to further enhance the relevance and international competitiveness of its curricula. UFM has also established extensive partnerships with leading universities worldwide, including the University of Rennes (France), the University of Wisconsin–Stout (USA), the University of the West of England (UK), Thompson Rivers University (Canada), and UCSI University (Malaysia).

These collaborations have created pathways for single and dual-degree programs, credit transfers, joint research, and international internships, giving UFM students access to diverse learning environments and professional networks. Joining ACBSP reinforces these efforts, positioning UFM within a global academic ecosystem that values quality, innovation, and collaboration. The membership not only affirms UFM’s progress but also opens new opportunities for faculty and student engagement in international projects and conferences.

As a new member, UFM is committed to being an active contributor within ACBSP’s global community. The university will participate in ACBSP conferences, workshops, and peer reviews, sharing its experiences in quality management and learning outcome assessment while learning from international best practices. UFM regards this membership not merely as recognition but as a long-term partnership to promote excellence in business education. By engaging deeply with ACBSP, UFM aims to contribute to shaping global standards and enhancing the reputation of Vietnamese higher education worldwide.

Looking ahead, UFM’s Strategic Plan 2026–2030 sets clear priorities: achieving ACBSP accreditation for its business programs, expanding digital transformation in teaching and management, and strengthening linkages between academia and industry. The university aspires to become a regional leader in finance, marketing, management, and economic law education, with programs recognized for both academic rigor and practical relevance. Guided by the principles of quality, innovation, and integration, UFM focuses on learner-centered education and pursues sustainable development through teaching excellence, applied research, and community engagement to meet the needs of a rapidly changing economy and global labor market.

By joining ACBSP, the University of Finance and Marketing reaffirms its dedication to quality, innovation, and global engagement. This milestone reflects not only UFM’s academic maturity but also Vietnam’s growing presence in the international higher education landscape. As it looks to the future, UFM remains steadfast in its mission to develop high-quality human resources, foster creativity, and contribute to sustainable economic and social development both in Vietnam and beyond.