USD18 billion of FDI pours into Vietnam in 8 months

The total foreign investment capital registered in Vietnam reached USD18.15 billion in 8 months, up more than 8% over the same period last year.

According to the Foreign Investment Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, newly registered investment capital and capital contribution and share purchase activities of foreign investors continued to increase.

There were more than 1,920 FDI projects granted investment registration certificates with newly registered capital of more than USD8.8 billion. Over the same period, the number of projects increased by nearly 70% and nearly 40% in terms of capital.

At the same time, projects registered to adjust capital 830 times for a total additional investment of more than USD4.5 billion.

Besides, there were 2,268 transactions of capital contribution and share purchase with a total value of more than USD4.4 billion, down 6.5% in number of transactions but increasing by nearly 63% in capital.

In terms of sector, foreign investment has poured into 18 sectors out of 21 national economic sectors. In which, the processing and manufacturing industry took the lead with a total investment of nearly USD13 billion, accounting for nearly 68% of the total registered investment capital and increasing by 15% over the same period.

Real estate business is the second most attracting investment, with a total investment of more than USD1.76 billion, accounting for nearly 10% of the total registered capital and down 47% over the same period. The finance-banking industry attracted USD1.54 billion of FDI, more than 60 times higher than the same period last year.

In the first 8 months of the year, Singapore was the leading country pouring FDI into Vietnam with a total capital of more than USD3.83 billion, accounting for more than 21% of total investment capital in Vietnam, down 15% from the same period. China ranked second with nearly USD2.69 billion, accounting for nearly 15% of total investment capital, up more than 90% over the same period. Japan ranked third with a total registered investment capital of more than USD2.58 billion, accounting for more than 14%, a sharp increase of 73% over the same period.

Hanoi is the leading locality in receiving FDI capital, with a total registered capital of more than USD2.34 billion USD, accounting for nearly 13% of total FDI capital and increasing sharply by 2.9 times over the same period last year. Hai Phong ranked second with a total registered investment capital of more than USD2 billion, accounting for nearly 12% of the total investment capital of the country, up 72% over the same period, followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Giang, and Binh Duong./.