Viet Nam ranked 5th among the top 10 emerging and developing (E&D) Asian countries on the Milken Institute’s Global Opportunity Index (GOI).

The top 10 E&D Asian countries comprise Malaysia (the 27th in GOI), Thailand (37th), China (39th), Indonesia (55th), Viet Nam (65th), India (72nd), Mongolia (78th), Sri Lanka (82nd), the Philippines (91st) and Cambodia 93rd). The average ranking of these Asian countries is 63.9.

Specifically, Viet Nam ranked 75th in business perception, 23rd in economic fundamentals, 73rd in financial services, 90th in institutional framework, and 73rd in international standards and policy.

Emerging and developing Asia performed well compared to other E&D regions, drawing more than half (53.2 percent) of the funds flowing into E&D countries between 2018 and 2022, according to the report.

Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the UK are ranked as the top five countries for investors in this year's GOI.

Denmark topped this year's rankings, scoring first on business perception, a measure of the ease of doing business in a country as well as other regulatory metrics.

The U.S. moved up one spot to the fourth position this year, ranking highest in the institutional framework category, which tracks the protection a country's institutions offer to investors' rights and their assets.

Finland which placed third overall, was ranked highest in the international standards and policy category that evaluates economic openness and the extent to which a country's policies are aligned with global regulatory and intellectual property protection standards.

The index factors in 100 indicators under five categories: business perception, economic fundamentals, financial services, institutional framework, and international standards and policy./.