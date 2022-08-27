Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision to promulgate a national plan on aquaculture development in the 2021 – 2030 period.

The scheme’s overall aims is to develop aquaculture sustainably in response to climate change. The plan is also being set in place to improve productivity, quality, value, and competitiveness of aquatic products. This will help meet demand from domestic and international markets as aquaculture develops further in Vietnam.

As per the plan, by 2025, the total aquaculture production and export value will reach 5.6 million tonnes and 7.8 billion USD per year, with an annual rate of value growth averaging 4%.

It set the goal for the domestic production to be capable of supplying a large volume of products and sufficient breeding facilities for aquatic animals with high value.

Meanwhile, more than 30 concentrated aquaculture rearing and breeding areas will be invested and upgraded serving production requirements.

The plan also sets out a target of building a supply chain, processing and consumption to ensure a stable output for over 30% of the total aquatic production.

By 2030, the yield of the sector is expected to hit 7 million tonnes annually, and contribute to better job creation and income improvement for workers.

Tasks set for the sector to press ahead include building and developing aquaculture areas to ensure food safety as well as increasing the use rate of domestic raw materials to reduce costs.

All economic sectors will be encouraged to invest in technology transfer, build facilities for the production of materials and equipment, improve competitiveness, and provide domestic services serving production and cost reduction./.