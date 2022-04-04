2022 Hanoi travel expo to take place this month

The 2022 Hanoi travel expo will take place at Ly Thai To Monument and the surrounding streets in downtown Hanoi from May 13 – 15, aiming to attract domestic and foreign visitors to the capital city and revive its pandemic-hit tourism.

The Ly Thai To Monument in the heart of Hanoi, where the 2022 Hanoi travel expo will take place this month.

The expo will feature numerous pavilions, including those for other cities and provinces nationwide to showcase their destinations and specialties, several for foreign travel agencies to boost outbound tourism, and others for introducing tours, holiday packages, hotel and flight deals to visitors. There is also a space for promoting Hanoi’s craft villages and cuisine.

A series of sideline events, such as music shows, cooking demonstrations and gameshows, will be held at the expo’s main area at Ly Thai To Monument in the very heart of the city.

During the expo, the organiser will arrange fact-finding trips to tourism firms from across the country to visit a number of popular destinations in Hanoi./.