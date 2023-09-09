ETFs report strongest monthly net withdrawal value in August

The exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in Vietnamese stocks recorded a net withdrawal of nearly 4.5 trillion VND (187 million USD) in August, the strongest monthly net withdrawal value in more than two years, according to data from FiinGroup.

In the first eight months of 2023, cash flow into ETFs investing in Vietnamese stocks reached more than 2.8 trillion VND, but down significantly compared to the 7.3 trillion VND recorded in the first seven months of 2023.

Net withdrawal activity was recorded in both domestic and foreign ETFs.

The foreign ETF fund group accounts for nearly 62% of the total net withdrawal value, equivalent to nearly 2.8 trillion VND, mainly in the two funds KIM KINDEX Vietnam VN30 ETF and Fubon FTSE Vietnam ETF. In August 2023, foreign investors net sold nearly 2.55 trillion VND on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

The domestic ETF fund group recorded a net withdrawal of more than 1.7 trillion VND in August 2023, concentrating on two funds managed by Dragon Capital, VFMVN Diamond ETF and VFM VN30 ETF. In contrast, the newly established MAFM VNDIAMOND fund under Mirae Asset recorded net cash inflow for the second consecutive month, cumulatively reaching 204.4 billion VND.

With foreign investors, this group boosted their net selling with a net value of 2.55 trillion VND in August 2023. For order-matching transactions alone, they net sold 2.83 trillion VND. With order matching transactions, foreign net buyers focused on real estate stocks such as Vincom Retail (VRE), Kinh Bac Corporation (KBC), Dat Xanh Group (DXG), Phat Dat Real Estate Group (PDR), Khang Dien House (KDH), banking stocks such as Vietinbank (CTG), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), seaports such as Gemadept (GMD), consumer goods such as Vinamilk (VNM), FPT Retail (FRT), Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ), Haxaco (HAX) and chemicals such as Duc Giang Chemical (DGC) and Ca Mau Fertiliser (DCM).

On the contrary, they strongly net sold the financial services stocks, accounting for 75% of the total net selling value of foreign investors through order matching, mainly in SSI Securities Inc (SSI), VNDirect (VND), FUEVFVNĐ and E1VFVN30. In addition, they also net sold the banking industry such as VPBank (VPB), Vietcombank (VCB), Sacombank (STB) and Lien Viet Post Bank (LPB).

Individual investors net bought 3.38 trillion VND on the HOSE in August, of which net buying through order matching was 4.37 trillion VND. Top stocks being net bought included Novaland (NVL), VPBank (VPB), Sacombank (STB), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), Viglacera (VCG) and Hoa Phat Group (HPG). Meanwhile, they sold mainly Vinamilk (VNM), Vietinbank (CTG), Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), Vingroup (VIC), Dat Xanh Group (DXG) and Hoa Sen Group (HSG).

Domestic organisations net sold more than 2.1 trillion VND. In order-matching transactions alone, they net sold more than 3 trillion VND. They net bought Tien Phong Bank (TPB), Vingroup (VIC), Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), Vinamilk (VHM), Dat Xanh Group (DXG), VNDirect (VND) and net sold mainly Novaland (NVL), VPBank (VPB), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), Mobile World Group (MWG) and Hoa Phat Group (HPG)./.