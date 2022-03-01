Export-import turnover up 13 percent in first two months

Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated over 108.5 billion USD in the first two months of 2022, up 13 percent compared to the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on February 28.

Producing footwear for exports.

Of the figure, the export revenue posted an increase of 10.2 percent to 53.79 billion USD.

In Jan-February, there were nine export commodities recording turnover of at least 1 billion USD, accounting for 71.6 percent of the total export value.

The US remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese commodities in the last two months, with an estimated value of 18.3 billion USD.

Meanwhile, the country’s import turnover was up 15.9 percent during this period, with 13 types of goods valued at over 1 billion USD. Vietnam mainly imported goods from China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and ASEAN countries.

As a result, the country experienced a trade deficit of 937 million USD in the period.

In February alone, the country's foreign trade was valued at 48.2 billion USD, down 20 percent from the previous month but up 17.6 percent year on year. Export earnings were estimated at 22.95 billion USD, down 25.6 percent month on month and up 13.2 percent year on year. Imports were valued at 25.28 billion USD, down 14.2 percent from January, resulted in a trade deficit of 2.34 billion USD./.