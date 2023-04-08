Export-import activities via Lao Cai border gate in the northern border province of Lao Cai thrived in the first quarter this year, reaching nearly 186 million USD, reported the local customs agency.

Exports-imports via Lao Cai border gate thrive in Q1

Specifically, the value of exports reached 92.4 million USD, up 90.1% annually while that of imports rose by 15.2% year-on-year to 93.2 million USD.

Among exports going through Lao Cai border gate, farm produce still accounted for the majority, with a value of over 71 million USD, up 63.2% annually and accounting for 76.8% of the total export turnover. The main export items include dragon fruit, banana, rambutan, watermelon, cassava, and mangosteen.

Vuong Chinh Quoc, head of the management board of Lao Cai Border Economic Zone, said there are 335 businesses operating in exports-imports through Lao Cai border gate at present, up 14 ones compared to 2022.

The board has also come up with plans to prepare all necessary warehouse, logistics and support facilities to create the most favorable conditions for businesses in the second quarter when several seasonal Vietnamese fruits like lychee and dragon fruit will be shipped to China, he added./.