The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) began its first trading session following the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with a gong-beating ceremony on January 31.

At the gong-beating ceremony.

In her remarks, Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission Vu Thi Chan Phuong noted that the domestic stock market maintained its stability and smooth sailing last year amid obstacles to the national economy.

As the international economic and political situation is expected to continue developing complicatedly and unexpectedly this year, the sector will further consolidate the legal framework and policies on market development, and review and study relevant legal documents, mechanisms and policies, making them match with the reality, she said.

It will also step up the restructuring and perfection of systems in service of the market, offer new products and services, and intensify supervisions, inspections and the handling of wrongdoings, Phuong stressed, adding that solutions will be taken to consolidate investors’ confidence in the market.

At the end of the last trading session of 2022, the VN-Index, which tracks the performance of the HOSE, closed at 1,007 points, down 32.78% as compared with the end of 2021.

Despite a sharp decline, the domestic stock market remained stable last year, and most listed companies have recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic./.