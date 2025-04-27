PM calls for bold, accelerated action in railway development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged ministries, agencies, and localities to act with “greater speed and boldness” to carry out Vietnam’s railway projects at the second meeting of the Steering Committee for key national railway projects in Hanoi on April 26.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting, held in person and virtually, connected with nine cities and provinces hosting critical railway projects.

In his opening speech, the PM said the Party Central Committee and the Politburo are actively considering the Government’s proposals to revitalise and expand the national railway network. These includes upgrading existing lines, restoring previously disconnected routes, and advancing flagship projects such as the North–South high-speed railway, cross-border lines connecting with China, and urban rail networks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

He cited the National Assembly’s recent adoption of three key resolutions approving investment in the North–South high-speed railway, the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway project, and pilot special mechanisms for urban rail development in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Acknowledging the large scale and complexity of these projects, marked by substantial capital requirements, tight timelines, and rigorous technical standards, he called for resolve and decisive action.

“We must work with urgency and purpose, defining clear roles, tasks, timelines, outcomes, responsibilities, and authority,” he said.

He advocated for a decentralised approach, affirming that tasks assigned to a sector must be fulfilled by that sector and tasks assigned to a locality must be handled by that locality. This, he said, is essential for speeding up progress while ensuring quality in railway infrastructure development.

To ensure effective coordination, the Government established the Steering Committee in March 2024, enabling ministries, agencies and local authorities to deploy projects within their respective mandates./.