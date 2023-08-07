The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,815 VND/USD on August 7, down 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 4).

Reference exchange rate down 10 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,005 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,624 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates decreased.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,525 VND/USD (buying) and 23,895 VND/USD (selling), both down 35 VND from the end of August 4.

Meanwhile, BIDV cut 25 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,580 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,880 VND/USD.

During the week from July 31 to August 4, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on most days except for Tuesday. It ended the week up 67 VND./.