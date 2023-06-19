The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,697 VND/USD on June 19, down 14 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 16).

Reference exchange rate down 14 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,882 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,511 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates declined.

At 8:45am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,370 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,670 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of June 16.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and 23,700 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from June 12-16, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days but up on the remaining days. It ended the week up 11 VND./.