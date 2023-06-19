|Reference exchange rate down 14 VND at week’s beginning
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,882 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,511 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates declined.
At 8:45am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,370 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,670 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of June 16.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and 23,700 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from June 12-16, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days but up on the remaining days. It ended the week up 11 VND./.