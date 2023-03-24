|Reference exchange rate down 15 VND
The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:17am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,310 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of March 23.
BIDV cut both rates by 20 VND to 23,350 VND/USD (buying) and 23,650 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 20-26, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days and kept unchanged on Wednesday before going down on the two following days. It ended the week down 28 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./.