The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,600 VND/USD on March 24, down 15 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 15 VND

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,780 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,420 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:17am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,310 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of March 23.

BIDV cut both rates by 20 VND to 23,350 VND/USD (buying) and 23,650 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 20-26, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days and kept unchanged on Wednesday before going down on the two following days. It ended the week down 28 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./.