|Reference exchange rate down 19 VND at week’s beginning
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,886 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,515 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates remained stable.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,810 VND/USD (selling), both unchanged from the end of July 14.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,480 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,780 VND/USD./.