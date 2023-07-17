The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,701 VND/USD on July 17, down 19 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 14).

Reference exchange rate down 19 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,886 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,515 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates remained stable.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,810 VND/USD (selling), both unchanged from the end of July 14.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,480 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,780 VND/USD./.