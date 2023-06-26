Reference exchange rate down 23 VND at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,755 VND/USD on June 26, down 23 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 23).

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,943 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,567 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates rose.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,325 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,695 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of June 23.

Meanwhile, BIDV added 1 VND to both rates, listing at 23,371 VND/USD (buying) and 23,671 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from June 19-23, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on Monday but up on the remaining days. It ended the week up 58 VND./.