|Reference exchange rate up 29 VND
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,021 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,582 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,540 VND/USD (buying) and 23,910 VND/USD (selling), both up 20 VND from the end of August 8.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,580 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,880 VND/USD./.