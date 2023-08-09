The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,831 VND/USD on August 9, up 29 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 29 VND

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,021 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,582 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,540 VND/USD (buying) and 23,910 VND/USD (selling), both up 20 VND from the end of August 8.

Meanwhile, BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,580 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,880 VND/USD./.