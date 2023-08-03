Reference exchange rate up 30 VND on August 3

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,803 VND/USD on August 3, up 30 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,993 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,612 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,545 VND/USD (buying) and 23,915 VND/USD (selling), both up 20 VND from the end of August 2.

BIDV also added 15 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,600 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,900 VND/USD./.