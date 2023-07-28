The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,744 VND/USD on July 28, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on July 28

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,930 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,555 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates fluctuated variably.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,470 VND/USD (buying) and 23,840 VND/USD (selling), both up 5 VND from the end of July 27.

Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,510 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,810 VND/USD.

During the week from July 24-28, the daily reference exchange rage was adjusted up on the first two days, down on the following two days, and up on the last day. It ended the week down 9 VND from Monday./.