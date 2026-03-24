Finance Plus

Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal

Thanh Van
10:53 | 24/03/2026
An intergovernmental agreement on cooperation to build the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Vietnam has been signed during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Moscow.
aa
Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal

On March 23, the document was signed by Alexey Likhachev, director general of Rosatom, and Tran Van Son, Minister and Head of the Vietnamese Government Office. The ceremony took place in the presence of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and PM Chinh.

The agreement sets out the terms and key areas of cooperation for the nuclear power plant venture, which will involve the construction of two Russian-designed power units with VVER-1200 reactors, totalling 2,400 MW of installed capacity. The Leningrad NPP 2 (units No.1 and No.2) has been selected as the reference project. The document establishes the legal framework for construction and will guide Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in the nuclear field for decades to come.

"For us, this is not merely an agreement to build two nuclear power units. We see it as the foundation for a long term industrial partnership that will strengthen Vietnam's energy independence and open up new opportunities for economic growth," said Likhachev.

Rosatom possesses reference technologies for the construction of both large capacity nuclear power plants and small modular reactors. Russian VVER 1200 reactors are successfully operated in Russia and abroad, confirming the highest standards of safety and efficiency. Nuclear power plants with VVER 1200 reactors comply with the most stringent international requirements and form the core of Rosatom's export portfolio.

Russia and Vietnam have a long history of successful cooperation across various fields, and nuclear energy holds a special place in this partnership. In addition to the flagship Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant, the parties are continuing the implementation of the project to build a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST) in Vietnam, which includes the construction of a Russian designed research reactor. The development of the feasibility study materials for the CNST will be completed in April, and the parties will begin discussing the contract for the construction of the centre.

Another area of longstanding cooperation is the successful operation of the Dalat research reactor, which uses Russian supplied fuel and provides Vietnam with medical isotopes. Currently, Vietnam is also expressing interest in participating in the international consortium based on the Multipurpose Fast Research Reactor.

Beyond traditional nuclear energy, cooperation is expanding into new promising areas: the development of logistics via the Northern Sea Route, container shipping by the FESCO transport group (part of Rosatom's management perimeter), additive technologies, and energy storage systems.

Thanh Van
Từ khóa:

Dành cho bạn

Chuỗi cung ứng đảo chiều, luật chơi thay đổi: Doanh nghiệp Việt còn bao nhiêu thời gian?

Chuỗi cung ứng đảo chiều, luật chơi thay đổi: Doanh nghiệp Việt còn bao nhiêu thời gian?

Thu hồi lô thuốc giảm đau, chống viêm xương khớp của Dược phẩm Shinpoong Deawoo

Thu hồi lô thuốc giảm đau, chống viêm xương khớp của Dược phẩm Shinpoong Deawoo

Xuất khẩu gạo 2026: Cơ hội tăng trưởng song hành thách thức chi phí và chất lượng

Xuất khẩu gạo 2026: Cơ hội tăng trưởng song hành thách thức chi phí và chất lượng

OCB phấn đấu tăng lợi nhuận 39%, nâng vốn điều lệ vượt 30.000 tỷ đồng

OCB phấn đấu tăng lợi nhuận 39%, nâng vốn điều lệ vượt 30.000 tỷ đồng

ACB proposes $20 million non-life insurance subsidiary

ACB proposes $20 million non-life insurance subsidiary

Khối ngoại gom mua mạnh cổ phiếu BSR trong phiên hồi phục

Khối ngoại gom mua mạnh cổ phiếu BSR trong phiên hồi phục

Đọc thêm

New regulations create more transparent corporate bond market

New regulations create more transparent corporate bond market

A new draft decree on corporate bonds seeks to enhance transparency, tighten accountability, and strengthen oversight to rebuild investor confidence, and support capital market development.
Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

A fully interoperable open-loop payment system has been launched across Hanoi's metro network, enabling Visa cardholders to tap and go on all metro lines in Vietnam.
Corporate bond market shifts towards public issuance, transparency

Corporate bond market shifts towards public issuance, transparency

The corporate bond market is undergoing a fundamental structural transformation, characterised by a shift towards public offerings and enhanced credit transparency as recent regulatory reforms take effect.
Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation

Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, in partnership with the Regional Trade for Development initiative, on March 23 launched a project to boost utilisation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
Middle East turmoil raises risks for Vietnam's insurance sector

Middle East turmoil raises risks for Vietnam's insurance sector

The ongoing Middle East crisis is driving up insurance premiums and tightening reinsurance terms globally, with indirect effects posing growing risks to Vietnam’s insurance sector amid economic uncertainty.
APM Terminals takes 49 per cent stake in Hateco terminal

APM Terminals takes 49 per cent stake in Hateco terminal

APM Terminals has become a minority shareholder and operating partner at the Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal, joining Hateco Group after three years of development partnership.
HAGL unveils 20,000-hectare regional coffee expansion plan

HAGL unveils 20,000-hectare regional coffee expansion plan

Hoang Anh Gia Lai has unveiled a regional strategy to establish coffee plantations across Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia by 2028.
Vietnam eyes investment and talent development with world-class aerospace leader

Vietnam eyes investment and talent development with world-class aerospace leader

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has urged a global aerospace and high-tech group to expand cooperation, alongside supporting a plan to train 50,000 semiconductor engineers and drive innovation.
Xem thêm

Mới nhất Đọc nhiều

Chuỗi cung ứng đảo chiều, luật chơi thay đổi: Doanh nghiệp Việt còn bao nhiêu thời gian?

Chuỗi cung ứng đảo chiều, luật chơi thay đổi: Doanh nghiệp Việt còn bao nhiêu thời gian?

Thu hồi lô thuốc giảm đau, chống viêm xương khớp của Dược phẩm Shinpoong Deawoo

Thu hồi lô thuốc giảm đau, chống viêm xương khớp của Dược phẩm Shinpoong Deawoo

Xuất khẩu gạo 2026: Cơ hội tăng trưởng song hành thách thức chi phí và chất lượng

Xuất khẩu gạo 2026: Cơ hội tăng trưởng song hành thách thức chi phí và chất lượng

OCB phấn đấu tăng lợi nhuận 39%, nâng vốn điều lệ vượt 30.000 tỷ đồng

OCB phấn đấu tăng lợi nhuận 39%, nâng vốn điều lệ vượt 30.000 tỷ đồng

Khối ngoại gom mua mạnh cổ phiếu BSR trong phiên hồi phục

Khối ngoại gom mua mạnh cổ phiếu BSR trong phiên hồi phục

Việt Nam hoàn thiện chính sách, mở rộng ưu đãi để hút vốn tài chính xanh

Việt Nam hoàn thiện chính sách, mở rộng ưu đãi để hút vốn tài chính xanh

50 ý tưởng sáng tạo xây dựng ngành thuế hiện đại, từng bước vươn tầm quốc tế

50 ý tưởng sáng tạo xây dựng ngành thuế hiện đại, từng bước vươn tầm quốc tế

VIMICO tổ chức phiên chào giá rộng rãi mua sắm phôi thép Ст5пс (St5ps)

VIMICO tổ chức phiên chào giá rộng rãi mua sắm phôi thép Ст5пс (St5ps)

Phát hành trái phiếu chững lại tuần thứ ba liên tiếp

Phát hành trái phiếu chững lại tuần thứ ba liên tiếp

Tuổi trẻ Ủy ban Chứng khoán Nhà nước chung tay vì phát triển xanh và bảo tồn thiên nhiên

Tuổi trẻ Ủy ban Chứng khoán Nhà nước chung tay vì phát triển xanh và bảo tồn thiên nhiên

Bộ Y tế đề xuất 9 bệnh truyền nhiễm cách ly y tế trong thời gian ngắn

Bộ Y tế đề xuất 9 bệnh truyền nhiễm cách ly y tế trong thời gian ngắn

Cục Thuế phát sóng trực tuyến hướng dẫn hộ kinh doanh kê khai thuế

Cục Thuế phát sóng trực tuyến hướng dẫn hộ kinh doanh kê khai thuế

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 22/3: Giá vàng lao dốc, “bốc hơi” hơn 5 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 22/3: Giá vàng lao dốc, “bốc hơi” hơn 5 triệu đồng/lượng

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay (23/3): Ngân hàng Nhà nước và "chợ đen" đồng loạt tăng

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay (23/3): Ngân hàng Nhà nước và "chợ đen" đồng loạt tăng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 24/3: Giá vàng trong nước “bốc hơi” 5 - 7 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 24/3: Giá vàng trong nước “bốc hơi” 5 - 7 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 23/3: Giá vàng giao dịch quanh ngưỡng 168 - 171 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 23/3: Giá vàng giao dịch quanh ngưỡng 168 - 171 triệu đồng/lượng

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay (24/3): Ngân hàng Nhà nước và "chợ đen" tăng vọt, thế giới giảm

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay (24/3): Ngân hàng Nhà nước và "chợ đen" tăng vọt, thế giới giảm

Ngày 23/3: Giá cà phê trở lại nhịp tăng, hồ tiêu ở mức 136.000 đồng/kg

Ngày 23/3: Giá cà phê trở lại nhịp tăng, hồ tiêu ở mức 136.000 đồng/kg

Giá gas bán lẻ tại TP Hồ Chí Minh đồng loạt điều chỉnh tăng

Giá gas bán lẻ tại TP Hồ Chí Minh đồng loạt điều chỉnh tăng