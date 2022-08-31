The country’s textile and garment products are holding a global market share of 5.2%, with the biggest importers being the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Europe.
Cam held that to sustain the growth trend, the State should quickly disburse the financial aid package for enterprises and reform the mindset in attracting investment to textile and garment material production.
Meanwhile, businesses should adopt green manufacturing practices, including reducing and recycling waste, to meet the growing preference for environmentally friendly products, he added./.