Three Vietnamese dishes listed in CNN’s 50 best street foods in Asia

Three Vietnamese dishes – “banh mi,” “pho” and iced coffee – have been named in the CNN’s list of “50 of the best street foods in Asia” which it calls just a “small sampling of the region’s wonderful food traditions”.

Banh mi” is the first of Vietnam introduced among the 50 must-try, much-loved street foods and beverages in Asia by CNN.

“Banh mi” is the first of Vietnam introduced among the 50 must-try, much-loved street foods and beverages in Asia. “The French may have introduced baguettes to Vietnam, but the country's famed banh mi is a uniquely Vietnamese creation,” the CNN said.

Though the dish’s ingredients vary from north to south and east to west, a classic combination includes pork, pickled vegetables, coriander, chili and a healthy smear of pâté sandwiched by a crispy, fluffy baguette, according to CNN.

Iced coffee.

Served by street vendors and cafes alike, iced coffee can be enjoyed many ways in Vietnam – drink it black, with condensed milk, a touch of sugar or mixed with coconut milk. “Sit down and make new friends on a plastic stool or keep exploring with your chilled refreshment in hand,” it suggested.

“Few street foods can compete with the international fame of pho,” it said. “Roadside stalls and cafes serve up bowl after bowl of this hearty noodle soup, which is known for its aromatic and nuanced broth, springy rice noodles and tender protein (usually beef or chicken).”

Bowls of pho, a traditional dish of Vietnam.

It's typically served with garnishes, like herbs, bean sprouts, lime, chili sauce and chili slices.

The list also features various representatives from Southeast Asia, including Singapore’s chili crab and kaya toast (a breakfast sandwich), Laos’s khao jee (grilled sticky rice patty on a stick) and nam khao (crispy rice salad), and Thailand’s crab omelets, khao soi (curry noodle soup topped with deep-fried egg noodles) and Sai krok Isan (short and plump pork sausage)./.