Vietnam exports over 453.1 million medical face masks in 2021

Vietnam exported a total of 453.1 million medical face masks of all kinds in 2021, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC).

Face mask production at the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex).

With 44.8 million pieces sold to foreign markets last December, down 8.6 percent against the previous month, the export declined after rising for four consecutive months.

The masks were shipped abroad by 12 businesses.

More than 1.37 billion medical face masks were shipped in 2020, with the peak coming in June that saw over 236 million pieces exported./.