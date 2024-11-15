Viettel launches world’s first O-RAN 5G network

Viettel on November 13 officially announced the commercial launch of its Open RAN (O-RAN) 5G Network, featuring key equipment developed in-house at the 5G Open RAN Connect conference held at the Viettel High Tech headquarters in Hanoi.

At the launch event (Photo: Vietnamnet)

This marks the world’s first O-RAN 5G network utilising Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G RAN platforms. Viettel is deploying over 300 sites across various Vietnamese provinces in early 2025, with the potential for thousands more as part of nationwide and international expansion plans in 2025 and beyond. This milestone positions Viettel as a leading advocate in the O-RAN community and marks it as one of the largest carriers to launch a commercial O-RAN network.

Open RAN technology is transforming the telecommunications landscape, allowing more players to engage in the development and manufacturing of 5G telecom equipment - an industry historically dominated by a select few global providers. This open approach fosters innovation while significantly reducing 5G infrastructure investment costs.

The Open RAN trend is driving a fundamental shift in telecommunications, creating an inclusive ecosystem where a diverse range of partners can contribute to developing and innovating 5G and even 6G network infrastructure solutions. In Vietnam, Viettel and Qualcomm are among the pioneers championing this Open RAN movement, positioning the country as a central force in shaping the global technology landscape and influencing key technology trends worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Minh Quang, Deputy General Director of Viettel High Tech said Viettel High Tech, in collaboration with our strategic partner Qualcomm, is honoured to announce their mastery of Open RAN technology and readiness to commercialise the 5G gNodeB base station, built on Qualcomm’s cutting-edge chipset platform.

“As you are well aware, telecommunications networks are the lifeblood of a nation’s digital infrastructure. For Viettel, achieving technological autonomy and advancing telecommunications infrastructure production is not only a responsibility but also a profound mission - to elevate Vietnam within the framework of the national "Make in Vietnam" strategy. Even before embarking on this Open RAN project with Qualcomm, Viettel had independently developed and mastered 4G and 5G base station systems, deploying them successfully across our own network. These foundational steps are testament to Viettel’s commitment to technological independence, establishing a solid base for the nation’s telecommunications sector,” Quang said.

He added that in alignment with the global trend toward Open RAN, Viettel and Qualcomm have joined forces to develop 5G Open RAN solutions, designed to expand telecommunications networks with advanced customisability, integration flexibility, and adherence to international standards. Viettel’s strengths lie in its deep control over system design and rapid deployment capabilities, while Qualcomm contributes unmatched expertise in optimising wireless chipset platforms. This partnership reflects not only a strategic alignment but also a shared determination.

“Today, we are proud to announce that our 5G base station products are ready for commercialsation, signaling a new chapter for telecommunications not only in Vietnam but also in the global market,” he added.

“We trust that this inaugural 5G Open RAN Connect event in Vietnam will serve as a significant milestone, enabling experts from Viettel, Qualcomm, and international partners to connect, collaborate, and exchange the latest insights on Open RAN trends. Through this event, we aim to reinforce Vietnam’s pioneering role in 5G technology, positioning our nation among the global leaders in this field.”

Nguyen Thien Nghia, Director of the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Information and Communications said the telecommunication industry of Vietnam has shown to be one of distinguished success story in the region and also worldwide. In 1999, less than 0.2% of the population has access to mobile network. 25 years later, more 97% of the people have mobile telefone, with 99,8% network coverage in overall Vietnam.

“Those are the results of hardwork that the telecom operators and the policy enforcement that our government have put into. With this kind of telecom infrastructure, there are tremendous possibilites for access to knowledge, for research, development and innovation, and of course, to digitally transform our society and economy,” Nghia said.

“Today, we mark another mile stone, the first commercial introduction of OpenRAN 5G base stations. This is a significant achievement for Viettel, for our telecommunication industry, and also for Vietnam.”

He added that before today, 90% of more than 300.000 base stations in Vietnam are provided by three vendors: Nokia, Ericson and Huawei. It is extremely difficult for a new vendor to participate. This is not because of conformity to 4G standards. 3Gpp has released many LTE standards, and all the vendors has conformance certification. But still, interoperability is what made it difficult for new vendor to join.

“So thats why I am extremly encouraged and hopeful about the fact that Viettel set their new products on OpenRAN,” he said.

O.H. Kwon, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm of Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Qualcomm Technologies Inc said: “The 5G Open RAN initiative is not just a local milestone but a global trend that symbolises the future of the telecom industry. It fosters an ecosystem of open standards and diverse vendors, enabling unprecedented innovation and flexibility.”

He said that Viettel's “Make in Vietnam“ 5G infrastructure solutions now power the country's 5G network, a critical component of Vietnam's digital transformation programme. It empowers telecom providers to reduce dependency on single-vendor systems and adopt more adaptable and scalable solutions. This increased flexibility encourages quicker rollouts and upgrades, making 5G technology more widely available and affordable.

“Today, we stand at a milestone that marks the world-first commercialisation of a 5G Open RAN network using Qualcomm platforms, highlighting our leadership in transitioning from traditional models to open architectures and fostering innovation to enhance user experiences."

Moving forward, Qualcomm is excited to continue promoting Viettel's 5G Open RAN to global markets through our comprehensive partnership. Building on this success, we are committed to expanding our collaboration into new areas such as AI and Industrial IoT to drive further innovation and growth. I am confident that this strategic partnership will inspire more breakthroughs, shaping a future where Vietnam not only adopts but leads in technological innovation,” he added.

At this conference, Viettel also announced the commercial deployment of its Open RAN-compliant base station, leveraging Qualcomm’s advanced chipset platform. This milestone represents an initial step in Vietnam’s journey toward self-reliance in 5G network infrastructure and a future goal of exporting advanced telecom technology to international markets./.