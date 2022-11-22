A total of 39 foreign suppliers have registered tax in Vietnam via the portal https://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn/nccnn/Reques, according to the Tax Agency for Large Businesses at the General Department of Taxation.

Illustrative image

Among them are Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Netflix, and Apple that account for up to 90% of the market share in the field of cross-border e-commerce.

Other names in the list include iHerb, LLC; Netflix Pte. Ltd; Tiktok Pte. Ltd; Blizzard Entertainment Inc; Educational Testing Service; Ezviz International Limited; and LinkedIn Singapore Tte. Ltd, among others.

Some 22.2 million USD has been collected via the portal which was exclusively developed for foreign suppliers and put in place on March 21.

The tax agency will step up the communication work in the time ahead to further facilitate tax registration, declaration and payment in Vietnam in line with the country’s commitments and regulations on added value and corporate income taxes for cross-border services./.