Efforts to improve the investment environment made by the northern province of Bac Ninh, which borders Hanoi capital city, have proved effective, as it has been among leading destinations in Vietnam for foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in recent years.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency, the province ranked second in the country in FDI attraction in the first quarter of 2024, with a combined registered capital of 745.2 million USD, accounting for 12.1% of the national figure.

The attractiveness of Vietnam’s smallest province is attributed to its tireless efforts to step up administrative reform to create an open and transparent environment for businesses.

Right from the early days of 2024, the provincial People's Committee issued a Directive on implementing key tasks and solutions to improve the business environment and enhance competitiveness for this year.

Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang said that the locality is aiming to create breakthroughs in institutional reform, human resources development and infrastructure for rapid and sustainable development.

It has also cooperated closely with other localities nationwide, grasped opportunities of the fourth Industrial Revolution, applied science and technology, developed high-quality human resources, and increased the quality of management and governance in accordance with the digital transformation process./.