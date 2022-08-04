Businesses awarded for top reputations

Lists of top public companies and those in the banking, insurance, and technology sectors in 2022 was released by the Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet newspaper on August 3.

Illustrative image.

The Vietnam Top 50 Public Companies (VIX50) are led by Vinhomes JSC, Hoa Phat Group JSC, Masan Group JSC, Mobile World Investment Corp., Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Duc Giang Chemicals Group JSC, Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB).

The rankings were compiled based on Vietnam Report’s independent research and assessment of public companies’ financial strength, media reputation, growth potential, sustainability, governance quality, and stature in their sectors.

Meanwhile, the Top 10 Banking Reputation Awards were presented to Vietcombank, Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), Techcombank, MB, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), ACB, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), VIB, and Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).

Vietnam Report said the banking sector has shown its important role in the country’s economic recovery. Up to 77.7% of customers said banks have maintained good customer services, and 58.9% held that banks have appropriately aligned their products and services to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the insurance sector, the award went to Bao Viet Insurance Corporation, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company of Vietnam, AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Prudential Life Insurance Vietnam Co. Ltd, Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Co. Ltd, MB Ageas Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Hanwha Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Vietnam), Manulife (Vietnam) Co. Ltd, Generali Vietnam Life Insurance Co. Ltd, and Cathay Life Insurance Vietnam Co. Ltd.

In the first five months of 2022, health insurance in the non-life insurance segment ranked first in terms of revenue, at more than 8.5 trillion VND (363.2 million USD), up 20.4% year-on-year.

Among information technology and telecommunications firms, the top 10 consist of Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), FPT Group, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), VNPT Telecom Service Corporation (VinaPhone), Mobifone Telecommunications Corporation, CMC Technology Corporation JSC, Hanel JSC, Vietnam Technology and Communication JSC, Vietnam Maritime Communication and Electronics Co. Ltd, and Hanoi Telecoms JSC.

The IT - telecoms industry is expected to sustain strong growth in the remaining months of this year since the wave of digital transformation is ongoing and investment in technology is considered inevitable to help improve operational efficiency and reduce expenses in all spheres./.