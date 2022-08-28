FDI disbursement up 10.2% in eight months

Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursement was estimated at US$12.8 billion in January-August, a year-on-year of 10.5 percent, official data shows.

Meanwhile, total FDI inflows to Viet Nam decreased by 12.3 percent on year to nearly US$16.8 billion as of August 20, reported the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Of the above figure, the volume of newly-registered capital plunged 43.9 percent to US$6.35 billion but additional capital injected into existing projects soared by 50.7 percent to US$7.5 billion; and capital contributions and share purchases climbed up by 3.6 percent to US$2.9 billion.

Processing and manufacturing continued to lure the most FDI capital with US$10.7 billion, accounting for 63.9 percent of the total FDI inflows. It was followed by real estate with over US$3.3 billion, making up 19.9 percent of the total.

Singapore topped the list of the 94 nations and territories pouring capital in Viet Nam over the reviewed period with US$4.53 billion, accounting for 27 percent, followed by the Republic of Korea and Japan, with nearly US$3.5 billion and US$1.49 billion, respectively.

Ho Chi Minh City - Viet Nam's largest economic hub, was the largest FDI recipient with more than US$2.7 billion, followed by the southern province of Binh Duong (nearly US$2.64 billion), and the northern province of Bac Ninh (nearly US$1.75 billion).

As of August 20, Viet Nam housed over 35,500 valid projects totaling over US$430 billion, of which disbursement is estimated at US$264.4 billion, equal to 61.5 percent of the total.

Foreign-invested sector reported export value of US$184.66 billion (including crude oil), up 17 percent on year and accounting for 73.9 percent of the country's total export turnover./.