The capital city of Hanoi attracted 1.02 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2022, up 18% year-on-year.

Illustrative image.

In the period, nearly 22,000 businesses with a total registered capital of 241.7 trillion VND (9.86 billion USD) were established, up 25% in the number of new firms and 2% in capital, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Trong Dong.

The city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanded by 15.71% in the third quarter, and 9.69% in the January-September period – the highest in recent years.

In the reviewed period, Hanoi’s State budget revenue hit nearly 244 trillion VND, equal to 78.3% of the yearly estimate and 112.3% of that of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, local budget spending was 48.6 trillion VND, equal to 45.5% of the yearly estimate and equivalent to 109.8% of that of the same period last year.

In the remaining months of this year, the city will focus on main missions and solutions to maintain macro-economic stability, control inflation and improve the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), and Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI)./.