Hanoi’s OCOP products to be promoted on TikTok

|OCOP products on display at a trade fair in Hanoi.
Deputy chief of the office Nguyen Van Chi said one of the most important goals of the OCOP programme is to boost sales through e-commerce and livestream channels.
The agreement aims to provide the capital with a more comprehensive set of e-commerce solutions for the programme, he said, adding that the city is the first in the country seeking to use TikTok as a new channel for OCOP sales.
The two sides will co-organise training courses on making short videos on TikTok to promote OCOP, and how to capitalise all-in-one marketing solutions on TikTok Shop.
Nguyen Thanh Lam from TikTok said the social networking platform will cooperate with Hanoi to build a solid foundation for the OCOP, starting from training in digital skills./.