Hanoi’s OCOP products to be promoted on TikTok

Hanoi’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products will be promoted on TikTok under a new agreement signed between the Hanoi Office of New Rural Development Programme Coordination and the popular video-sharing social networking platform on August 31.

OCOP products on display at a trade fair in Hanoi.

Deputy chief of the office Nguyen Van Chi said one of the most important goals of the OCOP programme is to boost sales through e-commerce and livestream channels.

The agreement aims to provide the capital with a more comprehensive set of e-commerce solutions for the programme, he said, adding that the city is the first in the country seeking to use TikTok as a new channel for OCOP sales.

The two sides will co-organise training courses on making short videos on TikTok to promote OCOP, and how to capitalise all-in-one marketing solutions on TikTok Shop.

Nguyen Thanh Lam from TikTok said the social networking platform will cooperate with Hanoi to build a solid foundation for the OCOP, starting from training in digital skills./.