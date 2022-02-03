Ho Chi Minh City January CPI grows slightly

The January consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City inched up 0.25 percent month on month and 1.42 percent year on year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Consumers shop at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City.

Compared to December 2021, three of the 11 goods categories saw slight price decreases, including food and catering services (down 0.15 percent), household equipment and appliances (0.13 percent), along with postal and telecoms services (0.07 percent).

Prices of the remainders increased, with the transport category recording the sharpest rise of 1.27 percent as a result of higher prices of fuel (up 2.41 percent) and public transport (3.49 percent).

In January, authorities in the country’s largest and most populous city continued to step up management and examination while the price stabilisation programme proved effective, thereby helping ensure goods supply ahead of the Lunar New Year - the biggest traditional festival in Vietnam, according to the Statistics Office./.