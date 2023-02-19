Industry insiders have shown their confidence in exporting 4 billion USD worth of fruits and vegetables this year given rosy signs recorded recently.

Illustrative image

China, the biggest market of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables, reopened its borders in the beginning of 2023, giving Vietnam a number of opportunities to increase shipments there. Particularly, fruit export holds many chances as this market always has high demand for farm produce imports.

Besides, during an official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022, protocols were signed to boost the export of an array of Vietnam’s agricultural products via the official channel to China, opening the door wider for fruits to enter this market.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit Association, said with China’s complete re-opening of borders, businesses now have many export advantages and can cut down expenses. Goods will be exported in bigger volumes and enjoy faster customs clearance, which will help guarantee product quality better.

Some industries are forecast to be hit hard by inflation, but the fruit and vegetable sector will not be affected that much, he said, noting that this year’s export value may grow by some 20% to 4 billion USD from nearly 3.4 billion USD in 2022.

In 2022, durian shipments alone brought home over 420 million USD, mostly in the fourth quarter, after the fruit had gained the green light to enter China via the official channel.

Durian exports to China are likely to generate 1 billion USD in 2023. Added with the 3 billion USD in revenue like last year, total fruit and vegetable exports can reach 4 billion USD, Nguyen went on.

Durian exports topped 420 million USD in 2022.

Not only China, the EU has also removed four herbs of Vietnam from the list of those controlled at a frequency of 50%, namely parsley, coriander, basil, and mint.

It is expected to help boost the recovery of herb production and export to the EU, Nguyen said.

In addition, the return of the International Exhibition & Conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Professing Technology in Vietnam, to be held in Ho Chi Minh City in early March, after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is also hoped to open up numerous opportunities for the sector.

Nguyen Dinh Tung, General Director of Vina T&T Group, said that in January, his firm saw a year-on-year increase of 30% in the number of fruit export orders. Notably, the shipments of pomelo to the US and durian to China contributed much to this growth.

Given this, the company is confident in achieving the growth target of 30 - 40% in 2023, he noted.

Sharing the belief in a bright export outlook, Ngo Tuong Vy, General Director of the Chanh Thu Fruit Export - Import Co. Ltd, said Vietnamese durian has entered China much later than that from Thailand and Malaysia, but its quality is comparable to the rivals’. This is a basis for the business to continue improving quality and then export volume.

The Chanh Thu company is completely able to double its durian sales to China in 2023, she added./.