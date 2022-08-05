Japanese investment in Binh Duong almost reaches 6 billion USD

Japanese investors have so far poured almost 6 billion USD in the southern province of Binh Duong, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said at a working session with a delegation of the Kansai Bureau of Economy,Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on August 4.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung (R) presents a gift to Director of International Trade of METI Kansai Hosokawa Yoichi.

Head of the Japanese delegation, Director of International Trade of METI Kansai Hosokawa Yoichi appreciated Binh Duong’s efforts to protect the environment.

He said enterprises in Kansai want to increase investment and cooperation with Binh Duong, with a focus on the environment.

AEON Mall Binh Duong Canary.

Vice Chairman Dung affirmed that Binh Duong has always paid attention to environmental protection in its development process. The province is ready to work with Japanese enterprises in general and those from Kansai region in particular to development technological solutions for environmental protection, he said./.