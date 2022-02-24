Nearly 1.870 tonnes of rice earmarked for pandemic-hit provinces

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision assigning the Ministry of Finance to allocate nearly 1.870 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in three provinces.

Transporting rice to help the need.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision assigning the Ministry of Finance to allocate nearly 1,870 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in three provinces.

Specifically, the north-central province of Nghe An will receive about 701 tonnes of rice while the Central Highland provinces of Dak Lak and Gia Lai will be given close to 1,015 tonnes and 153.3 tonnes, respectively.

The Deputy PM asked the ministries of finance, labour-invalids and social affairs to be responsible for reported data.

Authorities of the beneficiary provinces must also bear responsibility for the accuracy of the data and offer timely support to the right persons in line with regulations./.