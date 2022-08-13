Over 2.5 billion USD poured into Binh Duong since early 2022

So far this year, the southern province of Binh Duong – a magnet for foreign investment of Vietnam – attracted over 2.5 billion USD in FDI, up 74% year-on-year.

Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park 1 in Binh Duong province.

To date, the province has had 4,059 foreign-invested projects worth 39.6 billion USD.

After the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control, every week, Binh Duong welcomes at least one foreign delegation coming to learn about the province’s investment environment and seek cooperation opportunities.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh said the province is continuously innovating and reforming its policies to create an attractive investment environment to lure more FDI.

Binh Duong has given priority to investments from developed countries, potential partners with high-tech, environmentally-friendly and smart projects which can generate high added economic value.

In the fourth industrial revolution, Binh Duong is following a green, smart and sustainable development strategy and striving to become a driving force linking the southeast region.

To that end, the province is committed to always providing the best conditions for domestic and foreign enterprises to do effective and long-term production and business; and is ready to create more and more open investment cooperation opportunities in the locality./.