About 6.07 million tonnes of rice worth 2.94 billion USD was exported in the first 10 months of 2022, up 17.2% in volume and 7.4% in value year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Export prices averaged 484 USD per tonne during the period, down 8.3% from the same period last year.

The Philippines was the biggest importer between January and September, accounting for 43.9% of the total exports. It purchased 2.47 million tonnes of Vietnamese rice worth 1.14 billion USD, respectively up 35.3% and 22.2% from a year earlier.

Export revenue to Ivory Coast posted the fastest growth, over 71%, in nine months. Meanwhile, shipments to Ghana witnessed the sharpest fall, nearly 33%, the MARD said.

In October alone, about 700,000 tonnes of rice was shipped abroad, bringing home 334 million USD. Export prices stood at 425 - 430 USD per tonnes, the highest since November 2021.

Due to lower domestic supply, traders forecast prices may be slightly higher in the short term, and rice exports will increase this year./.