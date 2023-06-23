The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,732 VND/USD on June 23, unchanged from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on June 23

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,917 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,546 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,320 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,690 VND/USD, up 10 VND and 80 VND, respectively, from the end of June 22.

Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,370 VND/USD (buying) and 23,670 VND/USD (selling)./.