|Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on June 23
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,917 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,546 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,320 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,690 VND/USD, up 10 VND and 80 VND, respectively, from the end of June 22.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,370 VND/USD (buying) and 23,670 VND/USD (selling)./.