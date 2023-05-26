The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,711 VND/USD on May 26, up 14 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 14 VND on May 26

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,894 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,525 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.

At 9:00am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,650 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of May 25.

Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND to 23,325 VND/USD (buying) and 23,625 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from May 22-26, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend except for May 23, and ended the week up 27 VND./.