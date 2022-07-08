SSC eyes prompt detection of suspicious transactions

The State Securities Commission (SSC) has said it will intensify the monitoring of the stock market to promptly detect suspicious transactions in the remaining months of the year.

Restructuring the market and completing the legal framework and policies for the market development in a public, transparent, and disciplinary manner are also considered important tasks.

In recent months, Vietnam's stock market has experienced periods of deep declines. In the second quarter of 2022 alone, the market faced sharp downward corrections. On June 30, the VN-Index and HNX-Index reached 1,197.6 points and 277.68 points, down 20.1% and 41.4% compared to the end of 2021, respectively.

Market liquidity tended to decrease, resulting in the average trading value in the second quarter hitting 20.49 trillion VND (877.21 million USD) per session, down 34.27% from the average in the first quarter.

However, according to the SSC, since the beginning of the year, the average trading value of the stock market reached 25.44 trillion VND (1.08 billion USD), an annual reduction of only 4.4%.

A good level of market liquidity has been maintained, while the record number of new accounts opened and the net buying of stocks by foreign investors show that the market is still receiving interest from domestic and foreign investors, said the SSC./.