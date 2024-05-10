State Treasury raises over 890 million USD worth of G-bonds in April

The State Treasury mobilised nearly 22.75 trillion VND (894.52 million USD) worth of Government bonds in April via 17 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Notably, the State Treasury successfully auctioned the Government bonds with terms of 20 years and 30 years after unsuccessful bidding for more than one month.

Interest rates for the 5-, 10- and 15-year terms gradually increased in April. The rates in the last session of the month were from 0.3% to 1.1% per year higher than those in the first session of the month. Specifically, the interest rates in the last session of the 5-,10-, 15-, 20- and 30-year term was 1.61%, 2.5%, 2.68%, 2.8% and 3%, respectively.

On the secondary market, the scale of Government bonds listing at the end of April was over 2.04 quadrillion VND, an increase of 1.13% compared to the previous month. The value of Government bond transactions reached almost 174.56 trillion VND, or over 9.18 trillion VND per session, down 20.96% compared to March 2024. Of which, the outright transaction value accounted for 51.63% of the total market transaction value, and repos transactions made up the remaining amount.

Foreign investors total trading value in April accounted for 2.45% of the total market trading value and their net buy value reached 989 billion VND./.