Viet Nam's export value to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) member countries increased by 38.7 percent to US$41 billion over the first eight months of 2022, Government's report shows.

According to the report released by the Government on the implementation of the CPTPP, during the January-August period, the Southeast Asian nation spent US$35 billion on imports from CPTPP nations.

With the above figures, Viet Nam enjoyed a trade surplus of US$6 billion.

Remarkably, Viet Nam's exports to Canada and Mexico grew by 32 percent and 9.2 percent to US$4.5 billion and US$3.2 billion, respectively.

CPTPP, a new-generation trade pact, was signed by 11 countries, namely Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Viet Nam in Santiago, Chile on March 8, 2018.

Eight months later, Viet Nam ratified the trade deal that took effect on January 14, 2019./.