Vietnam exports more than 1.85 million tons of rice in first quarter

In the first quarter, Vietnam's rice export turnover reached more than 1.85 million tons with a value of USD981 million, up 23.4% in volume and 34% in turnover over the same period in 2022.

The average export price reached USD529 per ton, up 8.8% compared to the average level in the same period in 2022.

In terms of export markets, Asia continued to be the largest regional export market in the first quarter, reaching nearly 1.57 million tons, accounting for more than 84.7% of total exports, up 52.2% over the same period last year. Africa continues to be the second largest rice export market, followed by the European market.

According to the Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry and Trade, the situation of rice exports in the first quarter is going in the right direction. Ordinary white rice still accounts for a stable proportion, fragrant rice and glutinous rice are increasing in export value.

In addition, the export of organic rice and rice fortified with micronutrients is still modest, but has diversified the types of rice exported from Vietnam, and confirmed the value of exported rice.

At the conference, the delegates said that, towards the goal of sustainable rice export and raise the level of Vietnamese rice, the delegates proposed relevant agencies to build a stable raw material area and rice growing area. Rice exporting enterprises promote close linkages with rice farmers to organize production and purchase of rice to better serve the consumption market./.