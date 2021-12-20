Vietnam looks to promote export to Brazil

Vietnamese businesses need to cooperate closer with partners in order to boost exports to Brazil in the last month of 2021 as the American market’s import and export activities have recorded a stable growth, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil.

Producing footwear for export.

Vietnamese businesses need to cooperate closer with partners in order to boost exports to Brazil in the last month of 2021 as the American market’s import and export activities have recorded a stable growth, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Brazil.

Two-way trade between Vietnam and Brazil hit 5.74 billion USD in the last 11 months, up nearly 36.8 percent year-on-year, with Vietnam's exports to Brazil valued at 2.04 billion USD, up 24.7 percent year-on-year.

Sharp increases were seen in the shipment to Brazil of items such as iron and steel, furniture products, computers, electronic products, bamboo and rattan products, sedge carpets, vehicles and spare parts, technical fabrics, rubber, textile fibers, aquatic products, textile raw materials, footwear, rubber products, and bags.

Vu Ba Phu, director of Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said although the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economy, trade between Vietnam and Brazil has grown, so businesses of the two sides still have many opportunities to improve trade turnover in the coming time.

According to deputy head of the European-American Market Department of the MoIT Vo Hong Anh, the value of exports to Brazil has been improved with an increasingly diverse range of trade commodities such as mobile phones, electronic equipment, iron and steel, footwear, chemicals, agricultural products, and processed foods, and raw materials for livestock feeds and some other production industries./.