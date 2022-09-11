(TBTCO) - Vietnam is striving to develop a modern and internationally integrated labour market, considering it a key to a strong connection with the global labour market and ensure the harmonisation of the domestic labour market.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

After 35 years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, Vietnam's labour market has witnessed a remarkable development in both scale and quality, deeply integrating into the international market.

Strong solutions to restructure the national economy, improve the business environment, attract investment and promote production and business in recent years have contributed to restructuring the labour force and increasing the number of labourers working in enterprises and production and business establishments.

Policies, programmes and measures to generate jobs have been implemented synchronously and effectively, ensuring the labour supply for the market.

From approximately 28 million people in 1986, Vietnam’s labour force has increased to more than 51 million by mid-2022. The percentage of trained labourers in 2015 was 49%, and rose to 67% in the first six months of this year.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The work of sending labourers to work abroad under contract has also produced a good performance. There are more than 600,000 Vietnamese employees working in 40 countries and territories worldwide with stable income, sending home 3.5 billion USD worth of remittances per year.

The number of guest workers has increased gradually through years, with an average growth of 10% per year.

According to Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, the ministry has set out many tasks and solutions, focusing on strengthening communication work to affirm the transparency of the Vietnamese labour market, as well as its ability to supply human resources meeting requirements of enterprises.

Attention has also paid to evaluating the demand for human resources of foreign businesses investing in Vietnam, thus managing and developing the labour market towards flexibility, modernity and sustainability.

Minster Dung also underlined the need to perfect the system of policies and laws to synchronously develop elements of the labour market, improve the operational efficiency of the market's intermediary institutions./.