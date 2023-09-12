|Vietnam, RoK cooperate to streamline customs procedures
Vietnam and the RoK signed the agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs in 1995. In 2018, they agreed to consider amending this deal to reflect the changing trading environment and the upward trend in bilateral trade, and to boost support for exporters and importers.
An official of the RoK’s Foreign Ministry said the implementation of this protocol is expected to further fuel the recovery of trade with Vietnam, a large trade partner of the RoK, and enhance the competitiveness of Korean exporters and importers./.