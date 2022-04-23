Vietnam’s corrosion-resistant steel exports to US rise sharply

Vietnam shipped some 335,000 tonnes of corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) to the US last year, a three-fold rise from the previous year, according to the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).

Between December 2020 and November 2021, Vietnam exported 374 million USD worth of CORE to the US, accounting for 4.8 percent of the US’s total import value of the products during the period.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted that although the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided not to initiate an investigation into the alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duties by Vietnam’s CORE made from cold rolled steel (CRS) and hot rolled steel (HRS) imported from Japan, domestic producers still need to take precautions.

On November 17, 2021, the DOC received a request for investigation into the alleged circumvention of anti-dumping duties by Vietnam’s CORE made from CRS and HRS from Japan./.