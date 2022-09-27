The northern province of Bac Ninh recorded growth of 10.04% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first three quarters of 2022, hitting an estimated 105.13 trillion VND (443 billion USD), thanks to rapid recovery of service and trade sectors after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bac Ninh's industrial production index surges 13%. - Illustrative image.

Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang said local authorities have concentrated on implementing synchronous solutions to effectively implement key tasks and make great progress in socio-economic development.

Industry - construction increased by 10.9%, service 9.6%, product tax collection 3.2%), and agriculture - forestry - fisheries 0.2%, accounting for 77.4%; 16.4%; 3.8% and 2.4% of the GRDP growth, respectively.

The province’s industrial production index surged 13%, while its retail and consumer service revenue and foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction into industrial parks rose by 40% and 34.1%.

Bac Ninh’s import-export turnover in the reviewed period reached about 65.3 billion USD, up 1.1%. Its export valued at 35.2 billion USD, up 4.1% over the same period last year.

Support policies have proven effective in removing difficulties and obstacles facing local enterprises, Giang said.

The advanced new-style rural area building movement, and products of the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme have been promoted, she noted, adding that attention has been also paid to building harmonious infrastructure, speeding up administrative reform, improving the investment and business environment, and ensuring social security.|

In the coming time, local authorities will focus on restructuring agricultural production, attracting investment to hi-tech industries, accelerating site clearance and developing more industrial parks and disbursement of public investment, and closely managing the planning work, construction investment, natural resources and the environment, she said./.